According to the Environmental Protection Agency, the average American family spends about $2,000 a year combined on household heating, cooling and electricity. One way to help reduce those costs is to think about how to save money when nobody is in the house. If you turn back your thermostat by 7 to 10 degrees for at least eight hours a day, it’s estimated you can reduce your costs by as much as 10%. You can save even more if your home is empty for longer periods of time. Over a year, you can reap a few hundred dollars in savings with this one simple switch.
Talkabout
Articles
- California emerges as big winner in water deal
- 8-year-old California girl involved in London Bridge Beach drowning incident
- What ever happened to water skiing on Lake Havasu?
- Lake Havasu City Councilmember walks out of employee evaluations during executive session
- Body of California man recovered after Wednesday drowning
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.