If you’re ripping out old wall-to-wall carpet, it’s worth the effort to find a recycling facility to take it instead of sending it to a landfill. The good news is that carpet and carpet padding are recyclable — they’re made into a plastic resin that’s used to make a wide range of home and automotive products. To find a recycler, just visit carpetrecovery.org and locate a recycler on the “collector finder map.” Since carpet recycling isn’t something you’re likely to do on a regular basis, taking this extra step even one time can go a long way to help reduce landfill waste.

