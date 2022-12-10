Did you know that cardboard and paperboard boxes are the No. 1 component of solid waste generated by households, according to the Environmental Protection Agency? Even more staggering, that waste increases by 25% during the holiday season (think of all those gifts!). While cardboard and paperboard are recyclable, it’s essential to flatten them when putting them out for recycling. When left intact, boxes take up extra room, leading to more pickups, more wasted fuel and higher costs.
Talkabout
Articles
- Video: 5 people injured in highway accident on Oro Grande Blvd.
- Seven hospitalized in major multi-vehicle accident on State Route 95
- Lake Havasu City Council will discuss cabaret code in closed meeting
- City attorney: Lake Havasu City's cabaret code is unconstitutional, unenforceable
- Offroading, music and more
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.