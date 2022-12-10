Did you know that cardboard and paperboard boxes are the No. 1 component of solid waste generated by households, according to the Environmental Protection Agency? Even more staggering, that waste increases by 25% during the holiday season (think of all those gifts!). While cardboard and paperboard are recyclable, it’s essential to flatten them when putting them out for recycling. When left intact, boxes take up extra room, leading to more pickups, more wasted fuel and higher costs.

