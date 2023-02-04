With spring around the corner and the harsh winter months behind us, many of us have bags of unused de-icing salt sitting in the garage. Left unattended through the spring, summer and fall months, the salt can clump and become useless by the time winter rolls around again. The simple solution? Toss charcoal briquettes into the bag and tightly seal it. The briquettes will absorb excess moisture and help keep the salt loose and crumbly to use next winter.
