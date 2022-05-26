Nearly 120 billion units of hard-to-recycle packaging are created globally every year for the beauty industry. This includes tubes, containers, caps and jars filled with cleansers, lotions, scrubs and more. While everything is technically recyclable, it’s not all easily recyclable. One retailer changing this is Nordstrom. Their free program BeautyCycle takes all of it back in their stores to be recycled -- regardless of the brand or where you originally bought it. They even accept and recycle tubes, caps, dispensers and twist-up containers. The retailer is aiming to recycle 100 tons of packaging by 2025. Learn more at Nordstrom.com.
