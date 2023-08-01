One of the biggest sources of air toxicity in your home is your garage. Homes with attached garages can be more prone to air pollution leaking in. A Canadian health study found that homes with attached garages had high levels of benzene (a chemical from gasoline), while homes without garages had little to none. To prevent toxins from entering your home, obviously never start a car in a closed garage, but don’t start up lawnmowers, motorcycles or chainsaws, either. Keep the door from the garage into your home closed, and make sure the seal is as tight as possible.

