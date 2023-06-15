Bottles, jars and wineglasses may be made from glass, but that doesn’t mean that they are all recyclable. While glass jars and bottles that once held pantry staples like pasta sauce, ketchup and applesauce can be recyclable in your curbside recycling, other glass used for bakeware and table settings is not. This type of glass has a different melting point than other glass, which means tossing a chipped wineglass into your recycling bin can contaminate a load of recyclables. So if you have glassware to get rid of, donate it or throw it away -- don’t recycle.

