If you think the brown butcher paper or white waxed paper you use when grilling and baking can be torn up and tossed into the compost, think again. There are coatings and linings on these types of paper that make them uncompostable. There is an exception: unbleached parchment paper. This type of paper can be torn up and safely added to the compost bin.
