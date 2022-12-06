Nearly half of the electricity usage in your home is for heating and cooling, so every little step you take to reduce consumption really ads up. Start with the basics: Set your thermostat at 78 degrees in the summer and 65 degrees in the winter. Replace dirty air filters; when your air filters are clogged by dust and particles, your heating/cooling system has to work harder. Close curtains on hot days to block the sun’s rays; open them on cold winter days to create heat indoors. Finally, get cozy with blankets and scarves in the winter.
