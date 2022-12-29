Two reasons to shop for groceries from local merchants and not big-box stores: You’re supporting your local economy, and you’ll likely cut back on single-use plastic. Supermarket chains have a practice of excessively wrapping their fresh produce in single-use plastic. It helps keep produce fresher longer and protects it from the hundreds of customers who handle the perishable products. Local stores are likely to use a lot less plastic, which gives you the option to stock up without the waste.
