Has your child outgrown their love of building things with Lego-brand building blocks? While technically they are recyclable, it can be hard to find a recycler that takes them. But why recycle when you can make cash from them? The website Decluttr (decluttr.com) will purchase bags of Legos from you. Just fill a bag and weigh it; enter the weight on the site to find out how much Decluttr will pay you for your Legos. The site also takes old CDs, DVDs, video games and even printed books for cash.

