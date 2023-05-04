To keep your home cool during the summer without turning on the AC, open the right windows. According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, homeowners should open low windows just a little bit on the windy side of the house and open the windows wide on the opposite side. This will draw cool air through the home with a tunnel effect, creating a cooling breeze. Note: This suggestion is probably not ideal in Havasu’s hot summers, but try it on cooler spring and fall days.
