A carton of old milk in the fridge doesn’t need to go down the drain or in the trash: Use it in your backyard vegetable garden! Using milk as a natural fertilizer can give your vegetables a huge boost. In addition to helping with growth, milk also counteracts calcium deficiencies (yes, plants have that, too!) and helps your pants fight viruses. The proteins, B vitamins and sugar in milk are good for plants, but they also enrich the soil and are a good natural alternatives to chemical fertilizers. To feed your vegetables leftover milk, simply make a 50/50 mix using water and pour over the top of the plants, covering the leaves, which will absorb the milky mixture. Then do a quick rinse of the leaves with water only.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.