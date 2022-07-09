A carton of old milk in the fridge doesn’t need to go down the drain or in the trash: Use it in your backyard vegetable garden! Using milk as a natural fertilizer can give your vegetables a huge boost. In addition to helping with growth, milk also counteracts calcium deficiencies (yes, plants have that, too!) and helps your pants fight viruses. The proteins, B vitamins and sugar in milk are good for plants, but they also enrich the soil and are a good natural alternatives to chemical fertilizers. To feed your vegetables leftover milk, simply make a 50/50 mix using water and pour over the top of the plants, covering the leaves, which will absorb the milky mixture. Then do a quick rinse of the leaves with water only.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu man, 60, dies after scooter crashes on Havasu Riviera Parkway
- Teen suffers major injury after boating accident on Parker strip
- Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis visit Havasu, The Chair restaurant
- Missing 10-year-old found
- Near-drowning, several water rescues reported over July 4 weekend on Lake Havasu
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.