If you’re planning a wedding, an anniversary or a birthday party where you anticipate a large group of friends and family will attend, instead of typical party favor gifts, why not gift living trees? The National Arbor Day Foundation has giftable tree saplings like redwoods, pines and spruces, all sold in bulk sets of 50 that can be individually given with special tags for your guests. Learn more at arborday.org.
Talkabout
Articles
- Havasu Fire Department: 2 houses destroyed; 3 damaged in overnight fire on Honeybear Drive
- After pirate ship's success, more themed boats on their way to Lake Havasu
- Lowe’s to settle $700K harassment complaint against Havasu store
- Changes to short-term rental standards ahead take effect at end of month
- Drag show concerns spark talks on Go Lake Havasu’s city contract
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.