If you’re planning a wedding, an anniversary or a birthday party where you anticipate a large group of friends and family will attend, instead of typical party favor gifts, why not gift living trees? The National Arbor Day Foundation has giftable tree saplings like redwoods, pines and spruces, all sold in bulk sets of 50 that can be individually given with special tags for your guests. Learn more at arborday.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.