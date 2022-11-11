It turns out that, yes, using a dishwasher is far more water-efficient than washing by hand. Washing by hand for just a few minutes uses about 24 gallons of water versus the average of just 4 gallons a dishwasher uses. That’s around 20 gallons of water wasted every time you wash by hand, which means switching to a dishwasher can save you around $140 a year. And a bonus benefit: The dishwasher provides a more sanitary finish, with significantly less bacteria left behind versus washing by hand. It’s a win-win-win.

