Do you want to keep carbonated beverages fizzy and prevent them from getting flat? A $7 reusable bottle cap (available at domestic goods stores and online) can help you do just that and keep your favorite beverage tasting new for weeks. Reusable bottle caps work because they re-pressurize the bottles by removing excess air through a manual pump at the top. Just pour your beverage, attach the cap, pump and place back in the fridge. This will help prevent your favorite drinks from going down the drain, and the cap can be used indefinitely.
Talkabout
Articles
- At nearly 5,000 acres, Lost Lake fire near Parker is now California's largest fire of 2022
- Lost Lake fire expands to 5,900 acres as it jumps Colorado River; 44% contained
- Havasu Riviera: What it will cost you to launch your boat
- Smooth launch for Havasu Riviera ramp
- Mixed signs from Havasu hotels on numbers of anticipated visitors for holiday weekend
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.