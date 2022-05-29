Do you want to keep carbonated beverages fizzy and prevent them from getting flat? A $7 reusable bottle cap (available at domestic goods stores and online) can help you do just that and keep your favorite beverage tasting new for weeks. Reusable bottle caps work because they re-pressurize the bottles by removing excess air through a manual pump at the top. Just pour your beverage, attach the cap, pump and place back in the fridge. This will help prevent your favorite drinks from going down the drain, and the cap can be used indefinitely.

