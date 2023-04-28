Here’s a one-time green thumb fix that will have a long-term effect on your air conditioning bills and carbon footprint: Plant some ivy at the base of your house. Allowing ivy vines to crawl up the walls of your house provides a natural buffer between your home and the hot sun in the same way a shaded tree keeps your home cool. The ivy plant absorbs heat and thrives from the sun’s rays; it also reduces reflection on your home to keep it cooler. Ivy is an easy plant to grow; it thrives with virtually no upkeep. Be sure to do your homework before you plant; some species of ivy can be destructive.
Talkabout
Articles
- New course record set during Desert Storm Shootout
- FWS removes buoys, opens year-round access to Sandbar
- State blocks wells at Saudi-owned farm in La Paz County
- Attorney General seeks public assistance in case of Havasu doctor accused of fraud, identity theft
- Performance boats return to Lake Havasu for Super Cat Fest West
Gallery
Videos
Commented
- 66 percent arrested during the weekend were Californians (379)
- Thousands participate in pro-Trump boat parade in Lake Havasu City (266)
- Face masks required in Havasu starting Friday (242)
- Local illegal immigrant arrests spike, while border migration declines (203)
- City to mull leave for Kaffenberger (200)
- Police shoot man at local motel (180)
- Cracks beginning to emerge from some in President Trump’s base in Mohave County (167)
- Trump supporters to gather on Lake Havasu Saturday (160)
- MotoCop takes to the streets of Havasu (154)
- ONLINE EXTRA: Havasu teen dies after struck by car (146)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.