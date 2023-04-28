Here’s a one-time green thumb fix that will have a long-term effect on your air conditioning bills and carbon footprint: Plant some ivy at the base of your house. Allowing ivy vines to crawl up the walls of your house provides a natural buffer between your home and the hot sun in the same way a shaded tree keeps your home cool. The ivy plant absorbs heat and thrives from the sun’s rays; it also reduces reflection on your home to keep it cooler. Ivy is an easy plant to grow; it thrives with virtually no upkeep. Be sure to do your homework before you plant; some species of ivy can be destructive.

