According to the Humane Society of the United States, more than 1,600 pets have died as a result of toxins from flea treatments, so finding natural ways to prevent and kill fleas is important. Prevention and common sense can go a long way. Vacuuming carpets, rugs and furniture where your pet lives and washing their bedding in hot water regularly can capture and kill fleas. And real lavender essential oil can also help for dogs: Add some to a natural flea soap and let the mixture sit on their coat for 10 minutes during bath time. Rinse and repeat.
