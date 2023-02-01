I may be the season for snow on the ground, but now is a good time to start saving items we normally discard to use for our spring gardens. Save worn T-shirts and pantyhose, and cut them into strips to tie plants to support stakes. Cardboard egg cartons can be filled with potting soil to start seedlings; when ready to transplant, simply tear and place in the garden soil, carton and all. And used paint stirrers can be plant ID markers; just write the plant name with a permanent ink pen and stick the stirrer in the ground. Looks cool, and it’s free!

