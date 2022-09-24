Not only is microwave popcorn expensive (about 37 cents per serving), it also is wasteful and potentially dangerous: The nonstick coating inside the bag contains PFOA, a likely carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Instead of microwave popcorn, buy popcorn kernels from the bulk bin at the supermarket. It’s significantly cheaper, and you can pop it on the stovetop in about the same time it takes to microwave popcorn. Plus, you can make as little or as much as you want!
