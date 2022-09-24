Not only is microwave popcorn expensive (about 37 cents per serving), it also is wasteful and potentially dangerous: The nonstick coating inside the bag contains PFOA, a likely carcinogen, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. Instead of microwave popcorn, buy popcorn kernels from the bulk bin at the supermarket. It’s significantly cheaper, and you can pop it on the stovetop in about the same time it takes to microwave popcorn. Plus, you can make as little or as much as you want!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.