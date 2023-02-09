Many homes today have wireless internet streaming all over the house, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Make the pledge to turn off your wireless router each and every night to cut down on electrical use and to help prevent long-term wear. Need one more reason? Many health experts believe wireless signals can also emit potentially harmful electromagnetic fields which can lead to biological impacts on your body. If you prefer to sleep on the safer side, just flip the switch to turn off your wireless connection.
