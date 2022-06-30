Think twice about keeping decorative pillows on your bed. If you’re in the habit of tossing decorative pillows onto the bedroom floor each night before drifting off, you may actually be making your bed unhealthier and dirtier over time. Pillows that rest on the floor can collect dirt, bacteria, dust mites and other creepy crawlies. When you make the bed in the morning, you’re bringing that gunk right onto your bed. Instead, just keep the pillows you actually sleep with on the bed, or place the decorative pillows on a chair or side table each night.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.