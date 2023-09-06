If you’re a novice at backyard vegetable gardening and your first season was successful, you may want to take advantage of the cooler weather to expand your garden. In multiseason climates, when the leaves change color, you can pile compost and soil right onto grass to naturally prepare it for plantings in the spring. Covering grass now with a few inches of organic planting matter will allow the grass to break down. Sure enough, you’ll have new raised beds when the snow melts away.
