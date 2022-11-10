Nearly 120 billion units of packaging are created every year globally from the beauty industry alone. That’s every paper box and plastic bottle and tube made, used and barely recycled. The good news is you can and should recycle the containers and packaging of your personal care products. Most curbside recycling will take plastics marked with the No. 1 and No. 2 symbols (but that means squeezable tubes, lipstick containers and foundation packaging are a no-go, unfortunately). Paperboard boxes are easily recyclable, too. For other containers, Nordstrom offers free recycling for ANY brand and any material, including hard-to-recycle items.
