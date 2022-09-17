Birdhouses are an excellent way to help our feathered friends find shelter to raise their brood, but these houses need to be cleaned every year, since parasites and illness-causing bacteria can be living inside. Fall is an excellent time to do this. The first step is to remove the old nest inside the birdhouse (wearing rubber gloves); you can leave it in a wooded area to naturally decompose. Then use a diluted mixture of one part bleach to nine parts hot water and spray the inside and outside of the birdhouse to disinfect it; scrub with a sponge. Place the birdhouse in a sunny spot to dry out for a full 24 hours, then reinstall and wait for a bird to discover it and make it their new home.
