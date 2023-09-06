One of the biggest energy hogs in the home isn’t glaringly obvious: the cable box/internet modem/Wi-Fi router. Designed to provide television, phone and internet, the box is a major energy drain by itself. One way to help curb the cost of electricity is to plug the cable box into a surge protector that has an electrical kill switch. If you switch off the electricity right before you go to sleep and turn it back on in the morning, you’ll reduce your household’s overall energy usage by as much as 10%. Manufacturers like Belkin even make surge protectors with a remote control, so one click can turn off the power to the cable box and other electronics plugged into the power strip.
