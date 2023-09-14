When it comes to dead batteries, it’s important to dispose of them properly. Rechargeable batteries that are used in cordless products like power tools, electronic devices and phones are easily recyclable in free Call2Recycle collection boxes, available in tens of thousands of hardware and electronics stores nationwide. Just drop your batteries off and Call2Recycle will handle the rest. As for single-use alkaline batteries, it’s trickier: In some states, it’s illegal to throw them away, and recycling can be a challenge. Instead, dispose of them with your household hazardous waste.
