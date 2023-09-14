When it comes to dead batteries, it’s important to dispose of them properly. Rechargeable batteries that are used in cordless products like power tools, electronic devices and phones are easily recyclable in free Call2Recycle collection boxes, available in tens of thousands of hardware and electronics stores nationwide. Just drop your batteries off and Call2Recycle will handle the rest. As for single-use alkaline batteries, it’s trickier: In some states, it’s illegal to throw them away, and recycling can be a challenge. Instead, dispose of them with your household hazardous waste.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.