Making the switch from cotton bedding to organic cotton linens is not only more financially attainable today than it was several years ago, but it can have other benefits, too. Buying organic cotton bedding helps support farmers who grow organic cotton, and it also helps eliminate unnecessary chemicals from your lifestyle. Conventional cotton bedding is often bleached and then dyed using heavy metal dyes that can have formaldehyde resins. Sheets that are labeled “wrinkle-free” are treated with a chemical substance that has been identified as a suspected carcinogen. If you can’t find organic cotton sheets, look for light-colored bedding that is not wrinkle-free for the next-best (healthy) thing. The best sleep is one without being enveloped in carcinogenic chemicals.
