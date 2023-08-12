An outdoor leak can be very hard to detect, because drips will often simply go into the ground and not leave any sign that there’s a problem. To see if your outdoor faucets are leaking, wrap a balloon around the opening of the faucet and hold it in place with a tight rubber band or zip tie. Check on it a few days later; if it’s full of water, you’ve got a leak and will need to fix it to avoid wasting any more water.
