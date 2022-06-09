Many communities across America are starting to collect organic food scraps like vegetable and fruit peels, yard waste and table scraps to be composted and made into beneficial mulch. If your waste service provider accepts food waste for recycling, keep these simple tips in mind to make your collection process a hassle-free one. First, use compostable bags -- which are marked “compostable” or with an “ASTM-D6400” mark -- rather than recycled or biodegradable ones. Compostable bags are designed to be tossed with the food waste and will naturally break down.

