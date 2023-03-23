Since marijuana is legal in many parts of the country, dog owners need to watch out for the butts from tossed joints, which can end up being accidentally consumed by your dog. THC poisoning is becoming more common for dogs, and they can become seriously sick. If you suspect your dog consumed some weed, be prepared to take them to the vet if they are overly tired, unable to swallow or have an abnormal body temperature. And if you smoke weed, never leave any remnant of it on the ground -- dispose of it properly.
