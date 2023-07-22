One of the easiest ways to help bees is to give them a safe, dry place to live in your backyard. Stacked firewood is a natural and untreated place that’s perfect for bees. Use a cordless drill to create holes on the sides of the stacked firewood, between 2 and 10 mm in diameter. Drill as deep as the bit will go, randomly creating tunnels in the firewood. Don’t go all the way through, as bees like a closed tunnel. Sand away any splinters and rough edges, as bees prefer a smooth entry.
