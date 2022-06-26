We’re all trying to save money at the gas pump, and here are some small tips you can use to maximize your savings and your car’s fuel efficiency. One of the easiest is to wait until your car’s gas tank is 1/4 full (or less) before filling up again. Why? When your car is carrying less fuel around, it’s lighter and therefore more fuel-efficient. And adding gas just a few dollars at a time is also inefficient; the fewer trips you make to the gas station, the less fuel is wasted.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.