Did you know that a whopping 25% of the fuel used to fly a plane is consumed during takeoff? It’s only when a plane is at its cruising altitude that it maximizes its fuel efficiency. That’s why if you need to fly, you should choose nonstop flights over connecting. Using multiple planes is significantly worse for your carbon footprint versus flying nonstop. And, of course, if you can avoid flying altogether and use trains, buses or even your own car, that’s always a better choice.

