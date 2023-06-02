Want to brighten clothes and remove stains without using any harsh chemicals in your washer? Grab salt from your pantry and add it to your laundry routine. The natural chloride in salt works as a brightener, protector and stain remover all in one. Just add 1/2 cup of salt to your laundry (in addition to your detergent) to give it a natural boost. You can also soak stubborn stains or dull fabrics in a saltwater solution overnight and then wash as usual. Another alternative is to use hydrogen peroxide, which breaks down in water and uses oxygen to naturally whiten. Just 1 cup of hydrogen peroxide with regular laundry detergent will be enough.
