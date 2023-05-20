While marble countertops may be beautiful and are considered a “natural” material, the environmental damage from mining marble should make it a no-go for your future kitchen. Most marble is mined far away in quarries in Europe and Africa, where explosives are used to extract it from the Earth. Huge amounts of energy and water are used to make slabs and, of course, the cost to ship and transport heavy marble adds up, too. Instead of buying new, look for stone recyclers who take old countertops and re-hone them to make them as good as new; it’s cheaper, greener and still marble.
