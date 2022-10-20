Take a moment to check your showerhead for any leaks this morning. A leaking showerhead that drips a minimum of 10 times per minute wastes around 500 gallons of water in a year. That’s enough to do 60 loads of dishes in your dishwasher! You can fix the leak easily with Teflon thread seal tape and a wrench, and there are 60-second tutorial videos online to show you how. It’ll make your old showerhead as good as new and is an inexpensive and easy fix anyone can do.
