Did you know that one of the top reasons household paint is wasted is because the color we chose is the wrong shade? It can be hard to choose the perfect shade from paint chips, and often we pick something we like, only to deem it too bright, too dark or just plain wrong once it’s up on our walls. To help avoid this financial and material waste, look to other homes and spaces for color inspiration. When you find a wall color you like, you can use a number of apps to immediately color-match it on your phone. Then order the exact shade so you have the perfect color in your soon-to-be-perfect home.

