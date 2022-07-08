If you use a rideshare program like Uber to get around town, did you know you can make your choice more eco-friendly? Uber Green is a new option that lets you opt for drivers of hybrid and electric vehicles. These low-emission rides can get you around town at a rate that is usually the same as the least expensive Uber X prices. Just opt for this type of car when you’re on the app to take advantage of this eco-friendlier option.

