With millions of pounds of food wasted every year due to spoilage or improper storage, we need all the tricks and tips we can get to help us do our part to throw away less. The website SaveTheFood.com is loaded with useful tips that cover everything from the proper way to store beans, nuts and proteins to what fruits and vegetables can be stored in the fridge, in the freezer or not at all! One great example: Don’t wash your veggies until you’re ready to use them. Any excess moisture on veggies speeds up the decomposition process.

