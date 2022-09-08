Before it gets too cold outside, think about bringing outdoor plants indoors so they have the best chance to thrive. An important step is to “de-bug” them in case there are small insects that may be living in the leaves or soil of the plants. All you have to do is fill a large bucket with water and a few drops of very mild soap (not too much, as you don’t want to harm the plants), then plunge the plants in the water. Everything that you don’t want -- dead leaves, spiderwebs and insects -- will float on top. Remove and give another fresh rinse of water and let the houseplants dry outside before bringing them indoors.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.