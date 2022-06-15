One of the best things you can do for healthy soil in your garden is to create a habitat worms love to be in. And just as you enjoy your morning cup of coffee, worms love coffee grounds. Scatter your used grounds in the garden for two big benefits: The grounds will attract worms (who will make your soil richer over time) and release nutrients like nitrogen, calcium, phosphorous and potassium into the ground. It’s simple: Just scatter the grounds and work them into the soil a bit, then let them go to work.

