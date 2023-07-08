“Take an aspirin and call me in the morning” is advice we’ve all heard, but have you ever given aspirin to an ailing houseplant? Turns out, it can do a lot of good for your plants. When plants are stressed, they create salicylic acid to help boost their immune system. The active ingredient in aspirin is called “Acetylsalicylic acid,” which is a derivative of salicylic acid. So aspirin diluted in water for plants can help them thrive and stay alive!

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.