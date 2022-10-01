It’s no surprise that planting a tree can help combat climate change, but you might wonder which tree to plant. The best trees are ones that are fast-growing, native to your region and can live for a long time. In a nutshell, trees fight climate change by absorbing carbon from the atmosphere. So it makes sense that large, fast-growing, long-living trees will act as the best “sponges” of carbon. Tree species like maple and oak tend to be great candidates for this.

0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.