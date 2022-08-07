Dishwashers are designed to be as water- and energy-efficient as possible, which makes them a greener choice than washing by hand. It may seem that opting for a “quick” or “one-hour mode” for your dishwasher would save energy, but it’s actually the opposite. Just like driving a car more slowly saves on fuel, energy efficiency for your dishwasher is gained by extending cycle times, which reduces both electricity and water usage. A quick wash means more resources have to be used to gain the same performance in your machine.

