It’s common knowledge that the cold water setting on your washing machine is a smart choice to help decrease wear and tear on your laundry, reduce the shedding of microplastics from garments made from synthetic materials, and to save energy, too. But there are times when choosing a warm or hot setting makes sense. When it comes to towels and bedding, most experts recommend a hot setting to help lift stains and kill bacteria. And since most towels and bedding are made with natural fibers (if you aren’t already, opt for natural fibers when shopping for these items), there is no concern about the shedding of microplastics.

