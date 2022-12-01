Wooden cooking utensils always should be cleaned by hand and never in the dishwasher, since the high temperatures can easily degrade them. When you want to disinfect your wooden utensils, try using hydrogen peroxide. Fill a shallow container (like a casserole pan) with your wooden utensils and pour hydrogen peroxide all over them. Let them soak for at least 15 minutes; as the hydrogen peroxide bubbles away it will kill any bacteria that have built up. Rinse and air dry, and you’re good to go.
