When you travel next, check if the flight options you’re considering are really short-haul flights that could easily be replaced by a bus or train ride. CO2 emissions studies show that trains and buses create significantly less pollution than planes. And a train or bus ride is often cheaper, faster (when you factor in boarding times and driving times to/from airports) and more comfortable.

