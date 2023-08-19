When you’re shopping for a new lamp at the store, it’s a good idea to an energy-efficient lightbulb from home to see how it lights up. To help floor models look their brightest and best in the store, retailers often use high-wattage bulbs, not the energy-efficient ones you’re likely using at home. Swapping out the store’s bulb with yours will help you make the best assessment of the light fixture.
