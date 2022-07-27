A child’s stuffed animal may be their best friend, but over time, it can get dirty and be a breeding ground for unhealthy germs and bacteria. The good news? You can usually launder stuffed animals in the washing machine. Just use the gentlest cycle you have and a laundry detergent designed to be used in cold water. Then, using clips, hang-dry the toys outdoors on a hot, sunny day to take advantage of the natural disinfecting properties of the sun’s UV rays. If a stuffed animal can’t be machine-laundered because of delicate detailing on it, place it in a brown paper bag, generously sprinkle baking soda on top, and shake away. Brush off the excess and let leave it outside in the sun for a few hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.